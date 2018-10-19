    True Pundit

    A SOROS-FUNDED ACTIVIST WAS CHARGED FOR ASSAULT OF A FEMALE GOP STAFFER — IT’S NOT HIS FIRST ATTACK

    The Democratic operative arrested and charged with battery against the female campaign manager for Nevada gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt was employed at the George Soros-funded American Bridge for months, despite a reputation on Capitol Hill for what sources described as “hostile” tactics.

    Wilfred M. Stark III, who goes by Mike, was arrested Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, after Laxalt campaign manager Kristin Davison accused him of grabbing and yanking her arm and refusing to let go. Las Vegas City Marshals arrested Stark, who was later released.

    Several staffers for Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill told Fox News that Stark is notorious for aggressive behavior when dealing with members and their aides.

    “He is widely known among members and staffers as being a real problem on Capitol Hill—not for asking tough questions, but because he’s so openly hostile and combative,” a GOP aide told Fox News. “It’s become a real security concern.”

    The aide added: “Aggressive, belligerent, inappropriate—no words do this guy justice.”

    “We deal with trackers all the time, but he is far and above more hostile and unprofessional than any others,” the aide said.READ MORE

