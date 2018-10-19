A SOROS-FUNDED ACTIVIST WAS CHARGED FOR ASSAULT OF A FEMALE GOP STAFFER — IT’S NOT HIS FIRST ATTACK

The Democratic operative arrested and charged with battery against the female campaign manager for Nevada gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt was employed at the George Soros-funded American Bridge for months, despite a reputation on Capitol Hill for what sources described as “hostile” tactics.

Wilfred M. Stark III, who goes by Mike, was arrested Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, after Laxalt campaign manager Kristin Davison accused him of grabbing and yanking her arm and refusing to let go. Las Vegas City Marshals arrested Stark, who was later released.

Several staffers for Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill told Fox News that Stark is notorious for aggressive behavior when dealing with members and their aides.

I've known Mike Stark for literally over a decade. This is who he is. American Bridge knows who he is and what he does and they hired him accordingly. He was in Senate office buildings harassing me and my boss during the Kavanaugh hearings. Those are the facts. Open your eyes. — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) October 18, 2018

This idea that American Bridge randomly "got stuck with" Mike Stark is willfully ignorant blindness. He has been doing this for years. American Bridge knew exactly who they were hiring and what he does. https://t.co/v7Aimkux66 — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) October 18, 2018

Soros paid protester arrested. Same group operates inside congressional office buildings. Are democrats paying to incite violence? https://t.co/5XzLmqpvzs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 18, 2018

Mike Stark who harassed our campaign on the 4th of July was arrested last night for assaulting a female campaign manager in Nevada. This is the resistance. Below is a picture of Stark with Team Wexton (pink shirt)…story of his latest arrest: https://t.co/BDhKcwk9BA #VA10 pic.twitter.com/8FEe30bh5l — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) October 17, 2018

Anyone know this dude? Kept chasing me around the Capitol with a camera phone today…please RT pic.twitter.com/W7eHYbSgjm — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) June 26, 2018

“He is widely known among members and staffers as being a real problem on Capitol Hill—not for asking tough questions, but because he’s so openly hostile and combative,” a GOP aide told Fox News. “It’s become a real security concern.”

The aide added: “Aggressive, belligerent, inappropriate—no words do this guy justice.”

“We deal with trackers all the time, but he is far and above more hostile and unprofessional than any others,” the aide said. – READ MORE