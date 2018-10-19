‘Bunny Ranch’ Pimp Dennis Hof Expected To Win Nevada Election Despite Being Dead

American pimp Dennis Hof died this week at the age of 72, but that doesn’t mean he’s dead in the running for the Nevada State Assembly, a race in which he is still the leading contender to pick up the District 36 seat as a Republican.

Hof became a celebrity pimp in the mid-2000’s from the HBO show “Cathouse,” which profiled his notorious legal brothel business in Nevada – the Moonlight Bunny Ranch. He decided to run for political office in 2016 following the rise of President Trump, an election that the Associated Press says he is “poised to win” posthumously after being found dead in one of his brothels on Tuesday following a weekend of parties. Porn legend Ron Jeremy is allegedly the one who discovered his body. No foul play is suspected.

“In the meantime, it’s too late to change the ballots, which have been printed and mailed,” reports AP. “Voting begins Saturday. Even though officials will post notices at the polls that Hof died, he seems likely to get elected.”

Hof’s campaign consultant, Chuck Muth, said the death of Hof shocked him unimaginably. “Just when I thought that there was nothing else in this race that could possibly shock me, here we are,” Muth said. – READ MORE