A SET-UP? Deep State FBI Knew Russian Maria Butina Was Working the NRA and Conservatives But Did Not Warn Them She Was a Spy (VIDEO)

Russian operative Maria Butina was indicted this week on charges of being a covert Russian agent.

Butina struck up friendships with the influential leaders of the National Rifle Association and the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Butina was charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation and is being held without bond.

On Wednesday night investigative reporter John Solomon told Lou Dobbs that the FBI knew about Butina and her operations but they did not warn the conservatives who she was cozying up to.

This is a STUNNING development.

