True Pundit

Politics World

A SET-UP? Deep State FBI Knew Russian Maria Butina Was Working the NRA and Conservatives But Did Not Warn Them She Was a Spy (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Russian operative Maria Butina was indicted this week on charges of being a covert Russian agent.
Butina struck up friendships with the influential leaders of the National Rifle Association and the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Butina was charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation and is being held without bond.

On Wednesday night investigative reporter John Solomon told Lou Dobbs that the FBI knew about Butina and her operations but they did not warn the conservatives who she was cozying up to.
This is a STUNNING development. – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

A SET-UP? Deep State FBI Knew Russian Maria Butina Was Working the NRA and Conservatives But Did Not Warn Them She Was a Spy (VIDEO)
A SET-UP? Deep State FBI Knew Russian Maria Butina Was Working the NRA and Conservatives But Did Not Warn Them She Was a Spy (VIDEO)

Russian operative Maria Butina was indicted this week on charges of being a covert Russian agent. Butina struck up friendships with the influential leaders of the National Rifle Association and the Conservative Political Action Conference. Butina was charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation and is being held without bond.…

The Gateway Pundit The Gateway Pundit
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: