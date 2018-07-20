Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

Weeks after the California Democrat encouraged protesters to harass officials in the Trump administration, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters is expressing concern that demonstrations against her could turn violent.

Specifically, she referenced the Oath Keepers, a group consisting of military veterans and former law enforcement officers that released a “call to action” this week encouraging ongoing protests outside of her Los Angeles office and across the city.

Waters described the group as an “anti-government militia,” according to ABC News, echoing a distinction the Oath Keepers received from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

She went on to add that the “group is known to protest in military-style clothing while carrying various assault weapons.”

Addressing her supporters in a Facebook post this week, the congresswoman warned them to avoid the protesters.

“In order to ensure the peace and security of our community, it is best and preferable if no other demonstrations are scheduled on the same date and time as the Oath Keepers’ planned protest,” she wrote.- READ MORE

