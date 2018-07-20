Hillary ‘Benghazi’ Clinton Has Gall to Accuse Trump White House of Not Defending Ambassador

On Thursday, twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary ‘Benghazi’ Clinton had the nerve to accuse the Trump White House of not defending Obama’s Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.

Clinton’s State Department failed to protect Christopher Stevens, an Ambassador to Libya and Sean Smith, a diplomat and information management officer in Benghazi, Libya, resulting in their deaths.

We also lost two retired Navy SEALs, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty on the night of September 11,2012 because of Hillary Clinton’s refusal to send help.

Ambassador @McFaul is a patriot who has spent his career standing up for America. To see the White House even hesitate to defend a diplomat is deeply troubling. https://t.co/gI8K8Tjg3M — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 19, 2018

Beyond outrageous. Amb. McFaul served our country honorably and with full diplomatic immunity. If the White House cannot defend and protect our diplomats, like our service members, they are serving a hostile foreign power not the American people. https://t.co/XjtYrKMBjX — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) July 18, 2018

Hillary Clinton’s State Department gave stand down orders to Special Ops forces ready to go in and help Americans who were surrounded by hundreds of Islamic insurgents in Benghazi, Libya in September of 2012.- READ MORE

