Hillary ‘Benghazi’ Clinton Has Gall to Accuse Trump White House of Not Defending Ambassador

On Thursday, twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary ‘Benghazi’ Clinton had the nerve to accuse the Trump White House of not defending Obama’s Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.

Clinton’s State Department failed to protect Christopher Stevens, an Ambassador to Libya and Sean Smith, a diplomat and information management officer in Benghazi, Libya, resulting in their deaths.

We also lost two retired Navy SEALs, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty on the night of September 11,2012 because of Hillary Clinton’s refusal to send help.

Hillary Clinton’s State Department gave stand down orders to Special Ops forces ready to go in and help Americans who were surrounded by hundreds of Islamic insurgents in Benghazi, Libya in September of 2012.- READ MORE

 

