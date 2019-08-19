Scaramucci Attacks Trump’s ‘Culture of Leadership Inside the White House’

Anthony Scaramucci served only very briefly — for 11 days, to be exact — as White House communications director during the Trump administration.

Yet he’s not resting in calling out the president for what he — Scaramucci — now believes are issues of leadership.

(…)

“He’s gone off the rails, Howie,” replied the guest. “Because he’s acting in a way that is completely unstable. It is an issue of leadership and the culture of servant leadership. He is literally … When he looks at a news feed or a news search, he is focusing on the name Trump, and not the name the United States of America. And so, the guy has completely lost it,” he went on. “Moreover, as it relates to the culture of leadership inside the White House, the Cabinet, the people that he is leading, he doesn’t lead them. He thinks that his personal charm is going to fix the China situation, or the North Korea situation, when in fact, it’s the very opposite.”

“And so, now, we’re in this perilous situation where he is blending racism into the leadership culture,” insisted Scaramucci during the interview.

“I’m just saying I’m a very loyal guy … I stayed loyal to him for two years. I broke gradually on several specific things. They’re taking babies, four-month-old babies, away from breastfeeding moms in ICE attacks. I mean, come on, guys. This is not the United States we grew up in.” – READ MORE