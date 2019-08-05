A Chicago hospital had to stop taking patients due to excessive number of shooting victims

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A major hospital in Chicago was so overwhelmed with shooting victims over the weekend that it was forced to temporarily stop accepting new patients, according to CNN.

There were several gang-related multi-victim shootings on the west side of Chicago on Sunday, overwhelming Mount Sinai Hospital, one of the five trauma centers in Chicago and causing patients to be diverted elsewhere.

“You have to stop yourself and ask what will it take before we get a handle on what’s going on,” Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson said. “Not only in Chicago, but across the country. From police departments to the court systems to prosecutors to legislators—we have to come together and figure out more common-sense solutions to these problems because clearly too many of our citizens are being shot and killed.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, three separate shootings resulted in 17 people shot and at least one person killed, and at one point Sunday morning Mount Sinai had 12 trauma patients. – READ MORE