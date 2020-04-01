A 95-year-old veteran battled coronavirus and won: ‘I survived the foxholes of Guam, I can get through this bulls**t’

A 95-year-old veteran from Oregon has recovered after contracting COVID-19, and his granddaughter is sharing his story to inspire others.

Bill Kelly, who lived through the Great Depression and served in the South Pacific during World War II, fought his latest battle two weeks ago after falling ill from the coronavirus, the Oregonian reported.

On March 15, Kelly informed his family that he wasn’t feeling well after he started experiencing fever symptoms. Due to several underlying health conditions — such as kidney disease, a congenital heart condition, and high blood pressure — his family elected to take him to the hospital for treatment and testing.

Two days later, the test results came back positive — Kelly had contracted COVID-19.

(…)

On Monday, he completed his 14-day quarantine and had fully recovered.

In a Facebook post during the quarantine, Rose Etherington shared the family’s experience in order to give hope to others who may be battling the virus.

“MY 95 YEAR OLD GRANDFATHER CONTRACTED THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND IS KICKING IT IN THE BUTT!!” the post reads. “In his words — ‘I survived the foxholes of Guam, I can get through this bull**** .'” – READ MORE

