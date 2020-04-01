Tucker Carlson: The WHO Helped China Cover-Up COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson exposed during a powerful monologue last night how the World Health Organization helped China cover-up the severity of coronavirus and how the U.S. media turned a blind eye.

The Fox News host noted how World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom “got his job with Chinese support after he covered up cholera outbreaks in his home country” of Egypt

Tedros has denied the allegation, which centered around claims he had downplayed cholera epidemics in Ethiopia in 2006, 2009 and 2011 by passing them off as “acute watery diarrhea,” a symptom of cholera.

The United Nations later said that more lives could have been saved if the epidemic had been accurately labeled as cholera.

Carlson then accused Adhanom of setting the standard for corruption within the WHO by congratulating China for its “speedy” response to coronavirus in late January despite widespread evidence that China covered up the outbreak for over a month, lied about its severity and then silenced whistleblowers who tried to warn the world. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --