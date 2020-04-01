Trump Trolls Rachel Maddow After She Claimed He Was Lying About USNS Comfort Being Sent to New York

President Donald Trump just trolled MSNBC host Rachel Maddow with a video clip of her claiming a Navy hospital ship would not be arriving in New York to aid in the coronavirus fight.

The clip featured a buzzer sound every time Maddow said something which ultimately turned out to be bogus.

The liberal MSNBC host told viewers on March 20th that the USNS Comfort would not be helping anywhere in the country “for weeks.”

The Comfort arrived in New York Harbor just 10 days later.

Maddow told viewers that the President’s claim any such ship would be docking in New York is “nonsense.” – READ MORE

