North Korea Softens, Willing To Consider “Complete Denuclearization”

Recent talks between the leaders of North and South Korea have led to some cautiously optimistic predictions after decades of hostilities.

The volatile relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and most of the rest of the world has largely hinged on his incessant pursuit of nuclear weapons.

As part of ongoing communications, South Korean President Moon Jae-in indicated this week that North Korea is willing to consider “complete denuclearization” as part of a plan that could restore peace to the peninsula.

According to Moon’s announcement Thursday, Kim’s demands do not include deal-breakers that might stall a planned summit between the North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“They have not attached any conditions that the U.S. cannot accept, such as the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1