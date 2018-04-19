Trump Trolls Comey on His Memos and It’s As Good as Twitter Gets

Nothing beats a late-night Trump Tweet.

If James Comey thought he was going to get the last word in tonight, President Trump just scrapped that.

Trump responded late Thursday night to the Comey memos release, poking fun at the FBI director he fired nearly a year ago.

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

James Comey just threw Andrew McCabe “under the bus.” Inspector General’s Report on McCabe is a disaster for both of them! Getting a little (lot) of their own medicine? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018

