DOJ turns over redacted Comey memos to Congress & they are already leaked

This story will be updated when more details are made available.

The Justice Department on Thursday gave lawmakers redacted versions of memos kept by former FBI Director James Comey to document meetings with President Trump, a congressional source told Fox News.

The source told Fox News the memos were turned over to the House Judiciary, Oversight and Intelligence Committees following threats from Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., to subpoena Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for failing to meet the deadline to submit the documents. – READ MORE

Read the redacted memos below:

2018-4-19 Comey Memo – Enclosure Unclassified by Fox News on Scribd

The Associated Press has obtained 15 pages of memos that former FBI Director James Comey drafted about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

They include a January 2017 dinner at which Comey says Trump asked him for his loyalty, and a conversation the following month about former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Some of the episodes have been recounted in Comey’s congressional testimony last year and in his new book, “A Higher Loyalty.” – READ MORE

