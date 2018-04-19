DOJ turns over redacted Comey memos to Congress & they are already leaked

This story will be updated when more details are made available.

The Justice Department on Thursday gave lawmakers redacted versions of memos kept by former FBI Director James Comey to document meetings with President Trump, a congressional source told Fox News.

Congress has had the memos for a a couple hours and already there are leaks. https://t.co/3JMxBaiHJG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 20, 2018

The source told Fox News the memos were turned over to the House Judiciary, Oversight and Intelligence Committees following threats from Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., to subpoena Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for failing to meet the deadline to submit the documents. – READ MORE

Read the redacted memos below:

2018-4-19 Comey Memo – Enclosure Unclassified by Fox News on Scribd

BREAKING: Memo: Trump told Comey he had “serious reservations about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s judgment. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 20, 2018

In memo from 1/7/17, Comey details mtg President-elect Trump. Comey says Trump tells him he “conducted himself honorably and had a great reputation. He said I was repeatedly put in impossible positions.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2018

In memo from 1/7/17 sent to CapHill, Comey says Trump asked him if he “hoped I planned to stay on. I assures him I intended to stay. He said good.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2018

In Comey memo sent to CapHill, Comey says he told Trump the Russians “allegedly had tapes involving him and prostitutes” in Moscow, circa 2013. Comey says Trump replied “there were no prostitutes; there were never prostitutes.” Says Trump presumed hotels he stayed in were “wired” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2018

In Comey memos sent to CapHill, Comey says Trump discussed women “who falsely accused him of grabbing them or touching them.” Says there was a “stripper” & Trump “gave me the sense that he was defending himself to me.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2018

In memos sent to CapHill, Comey describes dinner w/Trump in White house Green Room. Describes conversation as “chaotic” & like a “jig-saw puzzle” where pieces were “picked up,” & later discarded & returned to. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2018

In Comey memos sent to CapHill, Comey says Trump “turned to what he called ‘The Golden Showers’ thing…He said it bothered him if his wife thought there was even a one percent chance it was true in any respect.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2018

In Comey emails sent to CapHill, in conversation with Trump, Comey says “I explained Andy McCabe was a pro.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2018

The Associated Press has obtained 15 pages of memos that former FBI Director James Comey drafted about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

They include a January 2017 dinner at which Comey says Trump asked him for his loyalty, and a conversation the following month about former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Some of the episodes have been recounted in Comey’s congressional testimony last year and in his new book, “A Higher Loyalty.” – READ MORE

