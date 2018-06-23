True Pundit

Politics

Trump Abruptly Cancels Congressional Picnic, Sends Food to Group of Americans Who Deserve It

Posted on by
Share:

“I was just walking over to the Oval Office and I said, ‘You know, it doesn’t feel right to have a picnic for Congress when we’re working on doing something very important,’” Trump said Wednesday, according to Politico. “It didn’t feel exactly right to me.”

Because Trump’s cancellation came at the last minute, the food — ribeye steaks, spinach, coleslaw, black beans, quinoa, and pies — was already being prepared.

All the food will be served Friday for lunch at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to a report from Bloomberg News. The food will be given to patients, caregivers, and employees at the Warrior and Family Center in Bethesda, Maryland. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Abruptly Cancels Congressional Picnic, Sends Food to Group of Americans Who Deserve It
Trump Abruptly Cancels Congressional Picnic, Sends Food to Group of Americans Who Deserve It

“I could smell these all the way out on Pennsylvania Avenue.”

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: