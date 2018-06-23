Trump Abruptly Cancels Congressional Picnic, Sends Food to Group of Americans Who Deserve It

“I was just walking over to the Oval Office and I said, ‘You know, it doesn’t feel right to have a picnic for Congress when we’re working on doing something very important,’” Trump said Wednesday, according to Politico. “It didn’t feel exactly right to me.”

Because Trump’s cancellation came at the last minute, the food — ribeye steaks, spinach, coleslaw, black beans, quinoa, and pies — was already being prepared.

They are grilling up some massive steaks here at the White House today – I could smell these all the way out on Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/mAbPageWp0 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) June 20, 2018

But what’s going to happen to all these steaks?! Pres. Trump says the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/jNXJ9wE9F1 — Kelly Daschle (@kellydaschle) June 20, 2018

All the food will be served Friday for lunch at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to a report from Bloomberg News. The food will be given to patients, caregivers, and employees at the Warrior and Family Center in Bethesda, Maryland. – READ MORE

