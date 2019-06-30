Sarah Sanders Readies to Leave WH Role with Her ‘Head Held High’ After Serving the ‘Best’ POTUS

Leaving her critics behind, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sandersis leaving her role in the White House with her “head held high.”

President Donald Trump previously announced that Sanders was leaving at the end of the month from her position serving under the Trump administration to spend more time with her children in her home state of Arkansas.

Today I’ll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high. It’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work with President @realDonaldTrump and his amazing team the last three and a half years. You’re the best…Thank you! pic.twitter.com/6H0uyMRtFX — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 28, 2019

Now, she is marking her last day working at the White House.

“Today I’ll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high,” Sanders tweeted, adding that it was a “privilege of a lifetime” to serve Trump, who she called “the best.” – read more