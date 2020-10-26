74 Percent of MS-13 Gang Members Charged Were In United States Illegally

Seventy-four percent of MS-13 gang members charged by federal prosecutors between 2016 and 2020 were in the country illegally, according to a Wednesday Justice Department report.

The report details law enforcement agencies’ efforts to take down MS-13, one of the world’s most violent gangs, during President Donald Trump’s term.

The department charged 749 MS-13 members between 2016 and 2020. Of those charged, only 11 percent were legally present in the United States. Eight percent were U.S. citizens, and the other 3 percent were otherwise in the country legally.

Most of the federally prosecuted MS-13 gang members, though, had entered the United States illegally through the southern border, the report noted. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --