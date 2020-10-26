Tapper: Hunter Biden Story ‘Too Disgusting’ to Cover on CNN

CNN’s Jake Tapper is the epidemy of modern journalism; partisan, incurious, grossly opinionated, and dedicated to his cause.

Tapper was involved in a panel discussion with political commentator Bakari Sellers and made some startling statements about the Hunter Biden story that show what’s terribly wrong with journalists and CNN.

Fox News: During a panel discussion on what advice President Trump and Joe Biden should take ahead of the final debate, Tapper alluded to the line of attacks the president is likely to make against his Democratic opponent and his son, though he avoided sharing details of the explosive claims to his viewers. “Bakari, the rightwing is going crazy with all sorts of allegations about Biden and his family. Too disgusting to even repeat here,” Tapper told his Democratic colleague Bakari Sellers. “I mean, some of the ones I’ve seen from the president’s son and some of the president’s supporters are just wildly unhinged. If Trump goes there, what should Biden do?”

As an aside, Tapper and CNN didn’t consider it “too disgusting” to report on every salacious rumor about Donald Trump before and after the 2016 campaign. I wonder what changed? Did they suddenly get religion and decide reporting on Hunter Biden’s immorality was too “disgusting” to cover?- READ MORE

