74% Of Americans Believe The “Deep State” Is Running The Country

The Monmouth University Polling Institute found that no less than 74% of Americans believe in a “deep state” when it is described as a collection of unelected officials running policy . Only 21% do not believe this kind of group exists.

As a result of countless “conspiracy theories” being proven as facts in recent years, chief among which the Edwards Snowden revelations which exposed the NSA as nothing short of “big brother”, and the Wikileaks disclosures which revealed how the Democratic Party colluded against Bernie Sanders to promote Clinton’s candidacy and countless more such examples, fully 8-in-10 believe that the U.S. government currently monitors or spies on the activities of American citizens, including a majority (53%) who say this activity is widespread and another 29% who say such monitoring happens but is not widespread. Just 14% say this monitoring does not happen at all. Shockinly, there were no substantial partisan differences in these results.

What is even more surprising, is that the poll found than 7 out of 10 Americans polled in each political group, not just Republicans but Democrats and independents as well, believe in a deep state.

31% of Republicans and 33% of independents say they believe a deep state “definitely exists,” while 19% of Democrats believe this. – READ MORE

