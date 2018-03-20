Tom Fitton: ‘FBI Is in Cover-Up Mode’ on Hillary Clinton Email Probe (VIDEO)

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Monday that he believes the FBI is in “cover-up mode” while the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz probes how the agency and Department of Justice handled the investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) said that Congress needs access to more than 1 million missing documents and that if the FBI doesn’t turn them over, he will subpoena the agency. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1