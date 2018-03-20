Politics TV
Tom Fitton: ‘FBI Is in Cover-Up Mode’ on Hillary Clinton Email Probe (VIDEO)
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Monday that he believes the FBI is in “cover-up mode” while the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz probes how the agency and Department of Justice handled the investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) said that Congress needs access to more than 1 million missing documents and that if the FBI doesn’t turn them over, he will subpoena the agency. – READ MORE
