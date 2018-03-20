True Pundit

Politics TV

Tom Fitton: ‘FBI Is in Cover-Up Mode’ on Hillary Clinton Email Probe (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Monday that he believes the FBI is in “cover-up mode” while the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz probes how the agency and Department of Justice handled the investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) said that Congress needs access to more than 1 million missing documents and that if the FBI doesn’t turn them over, he will subpoena the agency. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Tom Fitton: 'FBI Is in Cover-Up Mode' on Hillary Clinton Email Probe
Tom Fitton: 'FBI Is in Cover-Up Mode' on Hillary Clinton Email Probe

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Monday that he believes the FBI is in "cover-up mode" while the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz probes how the agency and Department of Justice handled the investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: