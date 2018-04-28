7 Students Killed, 12 Injured In KNIFE Attack At Middle School In China

On Friday, several students were killed and a dozen more injured during a stabbing attack at a middle school in China’s northwest Shaanxi province.

The Associated Press reports: Seven students were killed Friday in a stabbing rampage at a middle school in China’s northwest, authorities said. State broadcaster CCTV said the attack happened in Shaanxi province’s Mizhi county as students were leaving the No. 3 Middle School. It said 12 other students were injured.

China tightly restricts private gun ownership, making knives and homemade explosives the most common weapons employed in violent crimes.– READ MORE

