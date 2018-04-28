Politics
Homeland Security officials want to prosecute all parents who cross border with kids: report
Various immigration and border officials are pressing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to prosecute all parents crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally with their children, The Washington Post reports.
Officials believe that prosecuting parents with children could set an example for other families looking to cross the border illegally and that it would be the “most effective” way to slow the number of people crossing into the U.S., according to a memorandum obtained by the Post.
The memo reportedly says that the number of attempted border crossing by parents with their children rose to almost 700 per day last week. – READ MORE
