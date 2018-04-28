Pop star Halsey says free hotel shampoo ‘alienates people of color’

Pop star Halsey, who has said in the past that “I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman” tweeted yesterday that “perfumed white people shampoo” given out for free by hotels “alienates people of color:

I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color. I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying. — h (@halsey) April 27, 2018

TRUE story, I just carry my shampoo in a travel bottle since I started traveling YEARS ago. Hotels (even really nice brands) just don’t carry people of color products https://t.co/WZYuGKOwu7 — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) April 27, 2018

Until this very moment, we never knew tiny bottles of shampoo could be racist – READ MORE

