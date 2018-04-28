True Pundit

Business Entertainment

Pop star Halsey says free hotel shampoo ‘alienates people of color’

Posted on by
Share:

Pop star Halsey, who has said in the past that “I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman” tweeted yesterday that “perfumed white people shampoo” given out for free by hotels “alienates people of color:

Until this very moment, we never knew tiny bottles of shampoo could be racist – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pop star Halsey says free hotel shampoo 'alienates people of color'
Pop star Halsey says free hotel shampoo 'alienates people of color'

"Crap shampoo doesn’t discriminate."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: