7 men arrested for allegedly touching underage girls at water park

Police arrested seven men Monday for allegedly inappropriately touching underage girls at the Golfland Sunsplash water park in Roseville, Calif.

According to reports, officers were called to the water park on Memorial Day after the girls went to park security and claimed that a group of men had touched them.

Police interviewed witnesses and arrested the seven men, ranging in age from 18 to 38, on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts on children under 14 years of age.

The police reported that it appeared the men had worked together to touch the young girls.

“It appears that the individuals who were arrested knew each other and worked in a coordinated effort to inappropriately touch several female juveniles,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1