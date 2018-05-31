Politics
Melania Trump takes swipe at media for ‘speculating’ over her absence from public eye
Melania Trump blasted media outlets Wednesday for drumming up conspiracy theories behind her nearly three weeks out of the public eye.
“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” Melania tweeted. “Rest assured, I’m here at the White House w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”
I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018
The first lady’s tweet was an attempt to tamp down rumors about her whereabouts since her last public appearance, back on on May 10. On that date, she joined President Trump in welcoming three Americans released from a North Korean detention center. – READ MORE
