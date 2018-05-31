True Pundit

Entertainment

Roseanne Barr says she may fight ABC firing, retweets claim Michelle Obama was behind ouster

Posted on by
Share:

Roseanne Barr made it clear on Wednesday she’s considering fighting ABC’s move to cancel her revival after her racist tweet — and the comic even pushed an accusation that former first lady Michelle Obama was behind her ouster.

Despite initially saying she would be quitting Twitter after posting a negative and racially charged comment about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, the star returned Tuesday and let loose on social media.

On Wednesday, Barr revealed that the positive feedback she was getting from people who still support her was making her feel emboldened to combat ABC in some way.

“You guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U,” she wrote.

One right-wing activist even went as far as to accuse ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey of consulting former first lady Michelle Obama before canceling her show. Barr retweeted the unproven claim to her followers.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Roseanne Barr says she may fight ABC firing, retweets claim Michelle Obama was behind ouster
Roseanne Barr says she may fight ABC firing, retweets claim Michelle Obama was behind ouster

Roseanne Barr is down, but not out. After a racist comment she made on Twitter led to the cancellation of her ABC revival, she reflected for a day before declaring that she's going to fight the decision.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: