Families of Americans killed by illegal immigrants take issue with claim Trump is ‘manufacturing a crisis’

Several “Angel parents” — the mothers and fathers of U.S. citizens killed by illegal immigrants — are accusing top Democrats of being out of touch with “regular America” after they claimed President Trump is “manufacturing a crisis” at the border to win support for the construction of his long-promised wall.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., used the ‘manufacturing’ language Tuesday night during their tag-team rebuttal to Trump’s Oval Office address — his first ever — on border security. The Democratic duo argued the president was merely trying to strike fear into the hearts of Americans in an attempt to get his central campaign promise across the finish line. But that spin didn’t sit well with those who’ve lost loved ones due to illegal immigration.

“I’m just wondering if Nancy Pelosi had one of her children or grandchildren assaulted in the same way that my son was assassinated if she would speak the same way. I just wonder about that,” Jeffrey Mazin, the father of Alexander Mazin, told Fox News’ ‘The Ingraham Angle’.

Alexander Mazin, 27, was shot and killed at a gym parking lot in San Diego in February last year. The suspected shooter, Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, is reported to be the ex-boyfriend of the woman Mazin had recently started dating. Martinez, investigators say, is also a twice-deported illegal immigrant who has since fled to Mexico.

“The man straddled him and pumped four more bullets into his chest. My son died there in the parking lot, like a rat in the street,” his father told Fox News last year. “Obviously every time I tell it, the emotion pours out of me.”

Julie Golvach, the mother of Spencer Golvach – who was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant at a traffic light in Houston in 2015 – also told Fox News that Schumer and Pelosi’s comments struck a nerve.

“It may seem ‘manufactured’ to them because they are sitting safely behind walls, but for those of us out in regular America, we are victims, we are prone to the victimization of illegal aliens and crime,” she said on ‘Fox & Friends’Wednesday morning. – READ MORE