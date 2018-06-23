James Woods Eviscerates Obama Legacy, Posts His Own Version of Time Cover

The latest outrage du jour for the virtue-signaling liberal media is the “zero tolerance” border policy — based on court precedent set in 1997 and clarified in 2016 — that results in illegal immigrant families being temporarily separated when detained and processed following illegal entry into the country.

Along those lines comes the latest magazine cover from TIME — who have a history of slamming Trump on their covers — which juxtaposes a smugly smiling Trump looking down on a sobbing illegal immigrant girl who’d been detained with her mother at the border.

There’s just one big problem with TIME’s cover and accompanying piece — the separation of illegal immigrant families at the border didn’t start with the Trump administration, but occurred under the past few administrations as well, including that of former President Barack Obama.

Conservative Hollywood actor and social media firebrand James Woods said as much when he posted his own modified version of TIME’s magazine cover, which featured Obama walking away from yet another problem that Trump would have to fix. – READ MORE

