Donald Trump Demands Death Penalty for ‘Animals’ Who Shot L.A. Deputies

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for the death penalty after a gunman ambushed and shot two Los Angeles County sheriffs in Compton.

“If they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Only way to stop this!”

The president commented as the video of the gunman went viral on social media.

"Animals that must be hit hard!" he wrote.

