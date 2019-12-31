Democrat candidate accuses Nancy Pelosi of enabling 45,000 American deaths

A liberal host running for California’s House seat in the U.S. Congress called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for taking campaign donations that he says led to 45,000 American deaths.

The bizarre accusation highlights a fracture in the Democratic party between centrist establishment leadership and far left progressive activists.

“Matt Bevin appears to have taken a bribe to release a murderer. But I don’t know why the FBI is investigating,” Cenk Uygur tweeted.

because they didn’t have private health insurance, we didn’t call that a bribe. When Mitch McConnell took millions from fossil fuel companies to let the planet burn and millions from the NRA to let our kids die in school shootings we didn’t call those bribes. But they all were. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 27, 2019

“These bribes are perfectly legal in America,” he continued. “They’re called campaign contributions. When Nancy Pelosi took bribes from insurance companies and 45,000 people died because they didn’t have private health insurance, we didn’t call that a bribe.”

Uygur was referring to an investigation into pardons by former Governor Matt Bevin in Kentucky, but he pivoted it into an attack on Pelosi for what he perceived as a lack of support for government controlled healthcare. – READ MORE