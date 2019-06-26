3500 Migrants Apprehended over 3 Days in One Texas Border Sector

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended more than 3,500 migrants who illegally crossed during a three-day period this week. The flow continues despite efforts by the Mexican government to reverse the trend.

On Sunday, agents patrolling near Rio Grande City, Texas, encountered a group of 100 who illegally crossed from Mexico. The group consisted mainly of unaccompanied children and family units, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

Later that day, agents from the Weslaco Station patrolling near Hidalgo, Texas, encountered another large migrant group. This group consisted of “262 illegal aliens who readily turned themselves in,” Border Patrol officials stated.

By the end of a three-day period, the agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended more than 3,500 migrants, the report concluded.

The Rio Grande Valley is regularly the busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors. In May, agents apprehended 135,812 family unit aliens (FMUA), 23,944 unaccompanied alien children (UAC), and 63,507 single adult aliens (SAA), according to the May Southwest Border Migration Report released earlier this month. These numbers are up from 36,773 FMUAs, 14,822 UACs, and 48,240 SAAs in fiscal year 2018. – READ MORE