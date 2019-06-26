McCarthy Slams Pelosi for Inaction on Border Funding: ‘It’s Her Alone Who’s Playing Politics’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her inaction on border funding during a press conference on Tuesday.

McCarthy claimed that Pelosi is the only one “playing politics” with the humanitarian crisis.

“I’m calling on the speaker not to play politics. To take the Senate bill, and that can become law, and that will help the humanitarian aid along this border. Do not let us leave this week. Do not wait until Thursday to say it’s too late. She’s waited 56 days to run out the clock. […] If she puts the Senate bill on the floor — which is not the total solution to the problem — she will get a bipartisan vote. Speaker Pelosi is determining whether the aid to the border gets shut down or whether we have a solution that can be voted on and moved to the president’s desk.”

McCarthy added that House Republicans and Trump are in agreement with the Senate’s bill and want to see the aid sent to the border as soon as possible, leaving Pelosi as the odd one out.

"It's her alone who is playing politics with this," McCarthy said.


