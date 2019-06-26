WATCH: Google rep squirms under intense questioning by Ted Cruz on anti-conservative ‘political bias’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) grilled a Google executive over a Project Veritas report that showed evidence of political bias at the company against conservatives and President Donald Trump.

Cruz was questioning Maggie Stanphill, the Director of Google User Experience on Tuesday at a Senate committee hearing.

“A lot of Americans have concerns that big tech media companies and Google in particular are engaged in political censorship and bias,” began Cruz.

He explained that Google benefitted from legal protection because they were considered a "neutral public forum." He cited the leak of internal Powerpoint documents from Google that showed a potential problem of political bias.


