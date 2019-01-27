30K Border Crossings Expected as Government Reopens Without Wall Funding

At Least 30,000 Illegal Border Crossings Are Expected To Occur As President Trump Signs Off On A Bill To Reopen The Federal Government Until February 15 Without Securing Any Funding For His Proposed United States-mexico Border Wall.

On Friday, Trump announced in a Rose Garden speech at the White House that he would sign a temporary funding bill to reopen the federal government until February 15. The funding measure does not include any additional funds for a southern border wall to be constructed, though the president said a conference of Republican and Democrat lawmakers will negotiate a border security package for the time being.

Between January 25 and February 15, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) illegal border crossings indicate that there could be at least 30,000 border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. This accounts for the roughly 1,300 crossings that occur every day at the border.

This is equivalent to about a caravan of Central American and Mexican migrants crossing the border every day for the next 22 days.

This estimate could be upwards of 44,000 illegal border crossings for the next few weeks if there are about 2,000 crossings a day, as there were in November 2018, the last month for which DHS has released total border crossings data. Federal immigration officials have said only about half of illegal aliens who cross the southern border are caught. – READ MORE