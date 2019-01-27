Former Stone associates indicate willingness to testify against him

Two former associates of Roger Stone indicated Friday that they are willing to testify against him in court.

Jerome Corsi and Randy Credico, who have appeared before the grand jury impaneled by special counsel Robert Mueller and provided documents contradicting Stone’s congressional testimony, signaled they would serve as witnesses if the case goes to trial.

Stone, a longtime associate of President Trump who worked briefly on his campaign as an informal adviser, was arrested Friday on one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering. He is accused of making false statements during his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, telling lawmakers he did not discuss his alleged back channel to WikiLeaks over email or through text messages.

Corsi told The Hill on Friday that it would be “very hard” for him to comment on whether Stone lied during congressional testimony, saying Stone “may have different perceptions.”

But he said that if Stone’s case goes to trial and he were subpoenaed to appear as a witness, he would likely comply with the order. – READ MORE