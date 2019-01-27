Pelosi after Stone indictment: ‘What does Putin have on the president’?

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday that the arrest of Roger Stone, a longtime informal adviser to President Trump, “makes clear that there was a deliberate, coordinated attempt by top Trump campaign officials to influence the 2016 election.”

Stone was indicted late Thursday on seven charges, including false statements to Congress, obstruction of a congressional investigation and witness tampering in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election interference.

Pelosi responded to the indictment in a statement released late Friday that raised questions about Trump’s ties to Russia and vowed to hold those who lie to Congress “accountable.”

“In the face of 37 indictments, the President’s continued actions to undermine the Special Counsel investigation raise the questions: what does Putin have on the President, politically, personally or financially?” Pelosi said in the statement.

"Lying to Congress and witness tampering constitute grave crimes. All who commit these illegal acts should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We cannot allow any effort to intimidate witnesses or prevent them from appearing before Congress," she continued. "The Special Counsel investigation is working, and the House will continue to exercise our constitutional oversight responsibility and ensure that the Special Counsel investigation can continue free from interference from the White House."