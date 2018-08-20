Teen Officially Charged for Viral Video Where She Pushed ‘Friend’ Off a Bridge (VIDEO)

A young woman featured in a viral prank video in which she pushed her unsuspecting friend off of a bridge has been charged with reckless endangerment, according to the New York Post.

“Prosecutors in Clark County, Washington, announced charges against 18-year-old Taylor Smith on Friday, claiming she ‘created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury’ when she shoved Jordan Holgerson, 16, near Moulton Falls on Aug. 7,” the Post reported.

Holgerson punctured a lung, broke five ribs and bruised her esophagus in the fall.

According to KGW-TV, Holgerson plunged 50 feet out of control before she hit the water.

The video shows Holgerson saying she won’t jump off the bridge followed by her friend pushing her into the water. – READ MORE