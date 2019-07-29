3 Dead, 15 Injured At Gilroy Garlic Festival In Northern California. Here’s What We Know

At least three people are dead and 15 are injured after a shooter opened fire at the final day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California Sunday evening.

The gunman was shot and killed. It’s unknown whether he acted alone, although police believe an additional suspect may have been involved, reported NBC News.

One of the victims was 6-year-old Steven Romerowho. His mother and and grandmother were also hurt, reported NBC News.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds and three were released late Sunday, said Santa Clara County Public Health System spokeswoman Joy Alexiou. The other patients were still in critical condition, Alexiou said, according to NBC News.

The suspect cut through a fence to get into the event, according to the San Francisco Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The suspect opened fire “somewhat randomly,” Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said at a press conference, according to NBC News. Officers arrived and engaged the suspect within a minute of arriving on the scene, reported ABC News.

