Obama Opines: He Takes Aim at Trump for His Stewardship of America

Over the weekend, the former occupant of the White House decided to toss in his two cents about a brewing controversy.

Never mind what should be presidential decorum — former chief executives usually hold off on criticism of their successors.

Yet Barack Obama decided to comment, via tweet, about President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of the four Democratic squad members who have banded together to criticize the president on a range of issues, including the process of detention for illegal immigrants at the southern border.

I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration. But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better. https://t.co/0cfDltjueP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 27, 2019

Those liberals want him impeached — and they’ve talked about it virtually relentlessly since they were elected to office in the 2018 fall midterms.

“I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration,” Obama tweeted along with the link to an opinion piece written by former Obama staffers. The piece appeared in The Washington Post. – READ MORE