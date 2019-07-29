Watch Krystal Ball Go POSTAL on Her Former Employer MSNBC, Compares Them to Infowars

As our friends at the Washington Examiner and Washington Free Beacon have reported, former MSNBC host Krystal Ball eviscerated her former employer MSNBC on Thursday during The Hill TV’s Rising by comparing them to Infowars for their breathlessly deranged coverage of the “feverish Russian conspiracy theories,” suggesting the Mueller hearing would resonate in middle America, and not showing accountability.

In the show except posted on YouTube, one knew that this was going to be something as Ball starting by saying that going after MSNBC “gives me no joy” and that it’s “not meant to be personal” (click “expand”):