Feminist Columnist: I’m Proud My Second-Grader Is Being Indoctrinated About Transgenderism And Sexuality

On Monday, feminist writer Jessica Valenti made clear just why so many conservatives now homeschool their children. She tweeted out an explanation to conservatives about LGBTQ language, and added that her second-grader was learning about it:

To the folks who find LGBTQ language “confusing”: If my daughter’s second grade class gets it, so can you. pic.twitter.com/kgDKlZH5jP — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 20, 2018

Now, you might be asking yourself why a seven-year-old girl needs to learn about sexual desire at all, let alone homosexual sexual desire; you might be asking yourself why a seven-year-old should be indoctrinated about children being “assigned male or female at birth” when such language is the language of anti-scientific nonsense. – READ MORE

