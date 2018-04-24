View our Privacy Policy

2020 WATCH: Kamala Harris will no longer accept corporate PAC money

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said Monday she will no longer accept donations from corporate PACs, the latest in a string of progressive Democrats who have vowed to do so.

Harris told the hosts of “The Breakfast Club” radio show in New York that she was caught off guard when asked recently at a town hall about accepting corporate donations. She said at the time it “depends.”

“So I’ve actually made a decision since I’ve had that conversation that I’m not going to accept corporate PAC checks,” she said Monday. – READ MORE

