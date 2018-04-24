Iran Threatens Trump with ‘Very Unpleasant’ Action if U.S. Pulls Out of Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Said On Thursday That The United States Would Face An “unpleasant” Response If Washington Decides To Pull Out Of The Iran Nuclear Deal, Otherwise Known As The Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (Jcpoa).

“Definitely, the measure that the Islamic Republic would take and the reaction that the international community would show to the US move would be very unpleasant to the Americans,” Zarif said upon his arrival in New York to attend a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, according to Reuters.

Iran’s state-run and operated Tasnim News Agency claimed that Iran has complied with the deal but that the United States has “failed to live up” to the deal. – READ MORE

