In Private, Trump Aide George Papadopoulos Denies Collusion

More than six months have passed since George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and began cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. In that span, speculation has swirled about whether the President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser holds the keys to collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

Democrats, including California Rep. Adam Schiff, routinely cite Papadopoulos as a possible Trump campaign conduit to Russia, and his Oct. 5 guilty plea and subsequent cooperation with Mueller has fueled speculation that he has provided damaging information about the Trump campaign’s activities.

Papadopoulos, an energy consultant who lives in Chicago, has not spoken publicly about the case against him. But two sources familiar with his thinking say that he has privately denied that he was involved in any collusion scheme. Sources say he has also downplayed the significance of conversations that he had in London with two separate diplomats in which Hillary Clinton’s emails were allegedly discussed.

Those alleged discussions about emails would later prompt the FBI to open a counterintelligence intelligence investigation into the Trump team.

As part of his plea deal with Mueller, Papadopoulos acknowledged Joseph Mifsud, a professor and former Maltese diplomat, told him during a conversation in London on April 26, 2016, he had learned the Russian government had possession of “thousands” of Clinton-related emails. But sources familiar with Papadopoulos’ thinking say he has told associates he did not see, handle or disseminate Clinton emails. – READ MORE

