Steve Carell: ‘The Office’ Might Be Impossible in Today’s Climate

Actor Steve Carell Told Esquire In A Recently Published Interview That His Hit Sitcom The Office Might Be Impossible To Make In Today’s Politically Correct Culture Due To The “inappropriate Behavior” Of His Character Michael Scott.

“(I)t might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted ten years ago,” Steve Carell said about The Office.

“The climate’s different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior,” he continued. “I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know?”

“But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today—which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”– READ MORE