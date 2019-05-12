2020 Dem Says POTUS Is ‘Failing’ at Keeping America Safe, Claims Venezuela’s Mess Is Trump’s Fault

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) claimed that President Donald Trump is “failing” at keeping America safe as commander-in-chief.

Moulton — who served in the U.S. military — told CNN host S.E. Cupp that Democrats should have the authority when it comes to national security and he hopes the issue will set him apart from the 20 other Democrats running for president.

During his Saturday night interview, Moulton claimed that President Trump is making America less safe and made his case to the American people that he would be a better commander-in-chief. He also claimed several global problems — including the instability in Venezuela — is Trump’s fault.