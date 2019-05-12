2020 Dem Says POTUS Is ‘Failing’ at Keeping America Safe, Claims Venezuela’s Mess Is Trump’s Fault

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) claimed that President Donald Trump is “failing” at keeping America safe as commander-in-chief.
Moulton — who served in the U.S. military — told CNN host S.E. Cupp that Democrats should have the authority when it comes to national security and he hopes the issue will set him apart from the 20 other Democrats running for president.
During his Saturday night interview, Moulton claimed that President Trump is making America less safe and made his case to the American people that he would be a better commander-in-chief. He also claimed several global problems — including the instability in Venezuela — is Trump’s fault.
“The fact of the matter is that Trump is failing on these issues and you did a good — you provided a good summary. His best friend in North Korea is firing off missiles, Iran is talking about restarting its nuclear program and threatening our allies in the region. Venezuela is in chaos after the administration’s failed coup and farmers and families are hurting here at home in America because of this tariff war with China. We have got to take him on on these issues. Frankly, they’re where Trump is weak and that’s why we have to take him on — not just in his job as president but in his job as commander-in-chief.” – READ MORE