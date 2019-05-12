Cory Booker said he would ‘ban guns’ if he ‘had the power’ to do so.

Nobody is talking about taking away your guns, say Democrats and liberals who talk about taking away guns. It’s the single most over-used and under-true trope in politics, save maybe for “I feel your pain.”
But although the politicians say that on TV, and the anchors and reporters at outlets like CNN swallow it whole and accept it on its face as true (withsome exceptions) the truth is that a lot of them actually are talking about taking away and banning guns, and they have been for a long time.
For a long time, including as far back as the year 2000, when 2020 Dem hopeful Senator Cory Booker was still only a councilman in Newark. But this isn’t just a flashback, it’s connected to this week. Watch:
"I know, in my urban environment, I see little to no need for guns at all, and I think that the availability of guns and the ease with which even young people can get their hands on them is just horrendous, and I would, if I had the power to do so, I would. In fact, we're even looking towards making, doing some local level handgun legislation. I'm going to take every step I can to get guns of the hands of those who commit crimes or those who might commit crimes."