PENCE: ‘America Needs Men and Women of Integrity … Freedom of Religion Is Under Assault’

Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday delivered the commencement address at the 46th graduation ceremony at Liberty University — and spoke bluntly to the new graduates and their families and friends as over 50,000 people gathered at Williams Stadium on the Liberty University campus in Lynchburg, Virginia.

More than 8,000 graduates were in attendance to hear the vice president’s remarks.

The university graduated more than 20,000 students — 80 percent of whom earned their degrees via the school’s online programs, as the university noted in a press release.

The vice president called for religious tolerance at a time when free speech and religious freedom are under attack across the nation.

Pence said, “Today you have a president and an administration that are standing strong for freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the unalienable right to life … America needs men and women of integrity and faith now more than ever. The truth is, we live in a time when the freedom of religion is under assault.”

Pence also told graduates they must remain strong against challenges that come at them from Hollywood, the media and the Left. – READ MORE