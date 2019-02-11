2020 Dem candidate Buttigieg endorses Green New Deal

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he endorses the Green New Deal introduced by progressive members of Congress.

“Yes, I think it’s the right beginning,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Buttigieg, who is the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and the youngest candidate running for president, is the latest 2020 candidate to sign onto the climate change resolution.

Mayor @PeteButtigieg says he supports a Green New Deal: “It matches a sense of urgency about that problem of climate change with a sense of opportunity around what the solutions might represent.” https://t.co/2rxqybxhRP #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/NMNZnhkVFq — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 10, 2019