 

2020 Dem candidate Buttigieg endorses Green New Deal

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he endorses the Green New Deal introduced by progressive members of Congress.

“Yes, I think it’s the right beginning,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Buttigieg, who is the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and the youngest candidate running for president, is the latest 2020 candidate to sign onto the climate change resolution.

Climate change is expected to be a key issue in the upcoming election.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in the House and Sen. Ed Markey(D-Mass.) in the Senate introduced a resolution last week that would push the U.S. to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions within the next 10 years. – READ MORE

