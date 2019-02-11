Maxine Waters rants about Trump at MLK celebration: ‘We’re going to get your tax returns!’ (VIDEO)

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters took some time during an event honoring the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. to rant about President Trump’s tax returns.

“I’m not backing down from this fight,” Waters said at the 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Statewide Celebration in Missouri on Saturday.

“I’m not backing down from the fact that we have contributed so much to this democracy. We have sent our men and our women to war, who fought for this country and came home and didn’t have a place to live,” she said.

“They didn’t have a job, but they saluted the American flag, and they fought for this country. And you think I’m going to let you stand by someone who’s done nothing but steal, and lie, and undermine,” she said.

"We're going to get your tax returns, we're going to find out," she warned Trump.