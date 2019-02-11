WH Chief of Staff Points to Staffing Laws as Cause of Leaks: ‘It’s Nearly Impossible to Fire a Federal Worker’ (VIDEO)

During an interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,” Mulvaney said that he believes they will find the source of the leaks, but he also noted that the staffer likely wasn’t hired under the Trump administration.
Mick Mulvaney on finding the person who leaked the Presidents Calendar #FNS pic.twitter.com/nWoevtM20n
— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 10, 2019
Mulvany said the leaker could be identified as quickly as this week, but that doesn’t mean he or she would automatically lose their jobs for leaking the president’s private schedules.
“When we find that person or persons, and it’s likely going to be a career staffer, you’re going to learn a lot about how hard it is to fire federal workers,” said Mulvaney.
When Wallace pushed him on this, Mulvaney pointed to his past experiences and said, “It’s nearly impossible to fire a federal worker.” – READ MORE