WH Chief of Staff Points to Staffing Laws as Cause of Leaks: ‘It’s Nearly Impossible to Fire a Federal Worker’ (VIDEO)

Mulvany said the leaker could be identified as quickly as this week, but that doesn’t mean he or she would automatically lose their jobs for leaking the president’s private schedules.

“When we find that person or persons, and it’s likely going to be a career staffer, you’re going to learn a lot about how hard it is to fire federal workers,” said Mulvaney.

When Wallace pushed him on this, Mulvaney pointed to his past experiences and said, “It’s nearly impossible to fire a federal worker.” – READ MORE